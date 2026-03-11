Jones (hip) agreed to terms on a restructured contract Wednesday that will allow him to remain with the Vikings for the 2026 season, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Jones is lowering his base salary for the 2026 season to $5.5 million, a figure that makes it more realistic for Minnesota to retain the 31-year-old veteran for the 2026 campaign, rather than release him in a cap-saving maneuver. Last year Jones was limited to just 12 regular-season appearances due to a combination of injuries, missing Week 18 due to a hip issue, but there have been no reports that the veteran running back will be limited at all during spring activities. Jones logged 132 carries for 548 yards and two touchdowns while adding 28 catches (on 41 targets) for 199 yards and another score in 2025 and currently stands alongside Jordan Mason atop the Vikings' backfield, though the team could still make further additions to that unit in free agency and/or April's draft.