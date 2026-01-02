Jones (hip) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Packers, Dane Mizutani of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Jones dealt with a slew of injuries this season and ultimately played just 12 games, finishing with a career-low 4.2 YPC while posting his lowest marks since his rookie year for rushing yards (548) and receiving yards (199). He was still reasonably effective when poor QB play didn't crater Minnesota's entire offense, so he could be back next year for the final season of a two-year extension. Jones turned 31 in December and is scheduled for a $9 million base salary in 2026, with $2 million already guaranteed and another $2 million kicking in on the third day of the new league year. In other words, the Vikings likely will trade/release Jones before mid-March if they don't plan to keep him around for the 2026 season.