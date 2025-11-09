Jones rushed the ball nine times for 47 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-19 loss to the Ravens. He added three receptions on six targets for 22 yards.

Jones' line doesn't stand out on the surface, but he served as Minnesota's clear lead back -- a departure from the split the Vikings have used to this point in the season. He out-touched Jordan Mason 12-5 for the game, which included the majority of targets and the team's lone running back touch at the goal line. Jones took advantage of the latter opportunity by punching in a four-yard touchdown for his first trip to the end zone this season. The Vikings were forced to utilize a pass-heavy offense while chasing the score, but Jones could be in line for heavier workloads moving forward.