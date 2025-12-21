Jones (ankle) rushed 21 times for 85 yards and caught two of three targets for eight yards in Sunday's 16-13 win over the Giants.

Jones injured his ankle in the first quarter but came back into the game after fellow running back Jordan Mason (ankle) exited the game entirely. If Jones plays Thursday against the Lions, he could be in for another hefty workload for a Vikings offense that may be without starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy (hand), who also left in the first half. Third-string running back Zavier Scott finished with 12 yards on three touches while Jones set season highs with 23 touches and 85 rushing yards. Jones has frequently dealt with in-game injuries this season but has handled double-digit touches in each of his last eight outings and reached 65 scrimmage yards in three consecutive games.