The Vikings have informed Jones (hip) that he will be released at the start of the new league year March 11 barring a trade, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Jones was scheduled for a $9 million base salary in 2026, $2 million of which was going to kick in on the third day of the new league year. Per Schefter, the move will ultimately save the Vikings $7.75 million against the salary cap. Jones was limited to 12 regular-season games due to a slew of injuries, finishing with 132 carries for 548 yards and two touchdowns while adding 28 catches (on 41 targets) for 199 yards and a score. With Jones set to be cut, Jordan Mason currently sits atop the Vikings' RB depth chart heading into the new league year. Jones will turn 32 in December, but he should garner interest from teams looking to add a versatile veteran to the backfield.