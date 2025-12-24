Jones (ankle) doesn't have a designation for Thursday's game against the Lions.

Jones played through an in-game ankle injury this past Sunday at the Giants and paced the Vikings backfield with 23 touches for 93 yards from scrimmage. His season-high touch count was aided by the fact that fellow RB Jordan Mason was knocked out with an ankle issue of his own, and Mason won't be available to the offense Thursday. As a result, Jones is in line to handle a workhorse role again in Week 17, with Zavier Scott and Ty Chandler serving as the options at the position behind him.