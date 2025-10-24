Jones (hamstring) rushed five times for 15 yards and brought in two of four targets for 15 yards in the Vikings' 37-10 loss to the Chargers on Thursday night.

Jones made his return from a four-game absence and logged one more carry than backfield mate Jordan Mason, but game script significantly limited Minnesota's ability to run a balanced offense. Jones' truncated opportunities Thursday aside, the veteran back is likely to function as the lead back -- even if not by a significant margin -- over Mason moving forward, but another tough matchup awaits in Week 9 on Sunday, Nov. 2 in the form of a trip to the Motor City to face the Lions.