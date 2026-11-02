Jones rushed five times for 22 yards and brought in both targets for 18 yards in the Vikings' 19-15 loss to the Lions on Sunday.

Jones shook off the knee injury that had knocked him out of a Week 7 win over the Colts to head into Sunday without a designation. However, the veteran finished with a season low in carries and rushing yards. Jones has just 13 combined rush attempts -- a number partly influenced by the aforementioned early exit against Indianapolis -- in the two games since Jordan Mason returned from injured reserve, and it remains to be seen if the modest role will persist in a Week 9 home matchup against the Bills on Monday night, Nov. 9.