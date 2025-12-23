The Vikings listed Jones (ankle) as a limited participant in Tuesday's walk-through practice.

Jones has yet to turn in a full practice this week, but so long as he maintains at least limited participation Wednesday, he should be in good shape to play Thursday against the Lions. In this past Sunday's 16-13 win over the Giants, Jones earned a season-high 23 touches and accounted for 93 yards from scrimmage. He was aided by Jordan Mason's early exit due to ankle injury, and with Mason having yet to practice this week and trending toward sitting Thursday, Jones could be in store for another elevated workload against Detroit.