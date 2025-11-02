Vikings' Aaron Jones: Suffers shoulder injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones hurt his shoulder during Sunday's contest in Detroit.
After a three-yard run at the start of the third quarter, Jones went to the medical tent and has remained there since then. He was sitting on nine carries for 78 yards and two catches (on two targets) for 20 yards at the time he exited. Jordan Mason is poised for more work for as long as Jones is on the sideline.
