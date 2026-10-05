Jones carried the ball 20 times for 94 yards and caught four of eight targets for 34 yards in Sunday's 15-10 win over the Dolphins.

The Vikings' offense failed to produce a touchdown, but Jones got them into regular field-goal position as he set a new season high in scrimmage yards. The veteran RB has held up under a bell cow workload while Jordan Mason (thumb) has been sidelined, averaging 23.0 touches over the last three weeks while still producing 4.3 yards per carry. Jones hasn't gotten into the end zone during that stretch, however, something he'll try to rectify in a Week 5 road trip to New Orleans.