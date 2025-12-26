Jones carried the ball 18 tines for 53 yards and a touchdown and caught three of four targets for 10 yards in the Vikings' 23-10 win over the Lions on Christmas Day.

The veteran running back headed into the blue medical tent late in the second quarter to be checked for a left leg injury, per Ben Goessling of The Minnesota Star Tribune, but Jones was back in the lineup on the Vikings' first possession after halftime. His one-yard TD plunge in the first quarter was his first score since Week 10, and just his second rushing touchdown of the season. Jones has seen a bigger workload the last two weeks while Jordan Mason (ankle) has been sidelined, gaining 156 scrimmage yards on 44 touches, and with Minnesota having nothing to play for in Week 18, there may not be much incentive to push Mason back into action in the regular-season finale against the Packers.