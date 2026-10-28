Head coach Kevin O'Connell said Jones (knee) won't practice Wednesday, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

Jones aggravated an existing knee injury this past Sunday against the Colts, and while it isn't deemed to be serious, the running back is considered day-to-day, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. After sitting out Wednesday's session, Jones will have two more chances to mix into drills this week before the Vikings potentially make a ruling on his status for Sunday's game at Detroit. Jordan Mason stands to benefit if Jones is at anything less than 100 percent this weekend.