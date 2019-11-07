Vikings' Adam Thielen: Absent from practice
Thielen (hamstring) didn't practice Thursday, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.
Common sense hints at a Week 10 absence, after Thielen aggravated his hamstring in the first quarter of Sunday's 26-23 loss to the Chiefs. Coach Mike Zimmer doesn't view the injury as a long-term problem, but the Vikings reportedly expect their star wide receiver to miss Sunday's game in Dallas. With a Week 12 bye around the corner, the team may also take a cautious approach as it prepares for Week 11 against Denver.
