Thielen (back) is active for Sunday's NFC championship game in Philadelphia.

Thielen's limitations in preparation for this outing were blamed on a generic lower back injury. On Sunday afternoon, though, Andrew Krammer of the Star Tribune reported Thielen is nursing "back fractures," an issue that "is not insignificant." Per Krammer, Thielen subsequently ran routes during pregame warmups, likely to get a gauge on what he can handle. Although Thielen is available, he could cede snaps to Jarius Wright, Laquon Treadwell and Michael Floyd next to Stefon Diggs in the base offense.