Vikings' Adam Thielen: Aggravates hamstring injury

Thielen (hamstring) left Sunday's game at Kansas City.

Thielen was on the sideline during the Vikings' first-quarter touchdown drive, which ended with rookie Bisi Johnson getting his second score of the season. It appears Thielen aggravated his right hamstring injury, a development that leaves him questionable to return to the contest.

