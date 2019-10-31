Vikings' Adam Thielen: Another limited practice

Thielen (hamstring) was a limited practice participant Thursday.

For a second consecutive day, Thielen had a cap on his practice reps. After running routes during individual drills Wednesday, he was spotted with a sleeve on his gimpy hamstring Thursday, likely as a measure to avoid any setbacks. At this stage, there seems to be a chance he'll return Sunday in Kansas City, with Friday's injury report revealing his odds to do so.

