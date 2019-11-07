Vikings' Adam Thielen: Another missed practice
Thielen (hamstring) remained sidelined at Thursday's practice, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Thielen is trending toward an absence Sunday night against the Cowboys, as the Vikings are inclined not to rush him back after the wideout's right hamstring "grabbed a bit" during his limited time on the field in Week 9. Per Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune,Thielen's issue is not considered long term, so even if he's ruled out this week, it's plausible that he'll be able to play Nov. 17 against the Broncos.
More News
-
Vikings' Adam Thielen: No practice Wednesday•
-
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Hamstring not deemed major concern•
-
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Likely to sit out Week 10•
-
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Status murky for Week 10•
-
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Aggravates hamstring injury•
-
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Back in action Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 10 QB Preview: Stars return
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 10, including...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
Week 10 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
It might be tough to trust Jameis Winston most weeks, but Jamey Eisenberg says it will pay...