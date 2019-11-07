Vikings' Adam Thielen: Another missed practice

Thielen (hamstring) remained sidelined at Thursday's practice, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Thielen is trending toward an absence Sunday night against the Cowboys, as the Vikings are inclined not to rush him back after the wideout's right hamstring "grabbed a bit" during his limited time on the field in Week 9. Per Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune,Thielen's issue is not considered long term, so even if he's ruled out this week, it's plausible that he'll be able to play Nov. 17 against the Broncos.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories