Vikings' Adam Thielen: Another week, another 100-plus yards
Thielen hauled in all seven of his targets for 103 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 30-20 loss to New Orleans.
While Thielen's stat line was impressive, he did suffer a costly fumble at the end of the first half, resulting in a two-score swing that played a big role in Minnesota's loss. Still, the NFL's leading receiver helped out many a fantasy owner with his eighth consecutive 100-yard receiving game to complement his six touchdowns this year. Shutdown corner Marshon Lattimore couldn't contain either Thielen or Stefon Diggs, so Week 9's matchup against Darius Slay and the Lions shouldn't scare anyone away.
