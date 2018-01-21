Vikings' Adam Thielen: Attempting to play with 'back fractures'
Thielen will attempt to play through back fractures during Sunday's NFC championship game at Philadelphia, Andrew Krammer of the Star Tribune reports.
When Thielen made his initial appearance on the injury report Wednesday, he was limited with a lower back injury. He maintained the activity level throughout the week, but the nature of his issue wasn't touched on again as he earned a questionable tag for the contest. With his health clarified, Thielen's workload may depend on pain tolerance, as the injury "is not insignificant," per NFL media. Assuming he's active, he'll almost certainly start, but Stefon Diggs and Kyle Rudolph would be in line for additional targets. Beyond the duo, Jarius Wright, Laquon Treadwell and Michael Floyd may also be more involved in the passing attack.
More News
-
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Slated to play Sunday vs. Eagles•
-
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Listed as questionable•
-
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Returns to practice Thursday•
-
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Tending to lower back injury•
-
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Not practicing Wednesday•
-
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Catches six passes in divisional-round victory•
-
Conference championship injury updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...
-
Best NFL Playoff Challenge lineup
Mike McClure has won over $1M playing Fantasy football and gives his optimal Championship Sunday...
-
Championship round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for players in the AFC...
-
2017 TE season in review
Still waiting for that grand tight end breakout that's been predicted in each of the last 10...
-
2017 WR season in review
While running backs thrived in 2017, wide receivers disappointed. Here's a glance at why wideouts...
-
2017 RB season in review
It wasn't long ago when people feared running backs being in short supply. That's history as...