Thielen will attempt to play through back fractures during Sunday's NFC championship game at Philadelphia, Andrew Krammer of the Star Tribune reports.

When Thielen made his initial appearance on the injury report Wednesday, he was limited with a lower back injury. He maintained the activity level throughout the week, but the nature of his issue wasn't touched on again as he earned a questionable tag for the contest. With his health clarified, Thielen's workload may depend on pain tolerance, as the injury "is not insignificant," per NFL media. Assuming he's active, he'll almost certainly start, but Stefon Diggs and Kyle Rudolph would be in line for additional targets. Beyond the duo, Jarius Wright, Laquon Treadwell and Michael Floyd may also be more involved in the passing attack.