Vikings' Adam Thielen: Back in action Sunday

Thielen (hamstring) is listed as active Sunday in Kansas City.

The Vikings tabbed Thielen as questionable to play after logging limited practices throughout Week 9 preparations. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com more or less confirmed that designation Saturday, noting Thielen was "50-50" to return following a one-game absence. Per Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune, Thielen completed a stretching routine and otherwise tested out his right hamstring during a pregame warmup, after which the Vikings cleared him to suit up. That said, it remains to be seen if Thielen will take on his usual workload, or merely be a decoy.

