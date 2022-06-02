Thielen, who is bouncing back from season-ending ankle surgery, was a participant in Minnesota's organized team activities last week, Coral Smith of NFL.com reports.

Thielen indicated that he's now past his injury woes, noting that his ankle "is great" at this stage. The wideout first suffered his ankle injury early in the Vikings' Week 13 matchup against the Lions last year, an issue that forced him to miss four of the team's final five games. Heading into the coming campaign, Thielen, who turns 32 in August, is set to reprise his starting role alongside Justin Jefferson. Though he hasn't topped 1,000 receiving yards since 2018, Thielen has managed to collect 24 receiving touchdowns (in 28 games) over the last two seasons.