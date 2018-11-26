Vikings' Adam Thielen: Back over century mark
Thielen brought in eight of nine targets for 125 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-17 win over Green Bay.
After starting the season with a record-breaking eight straight 100-yard games, Thielen had fallen into a mini slump with just 88 combined yards over his previous two. The 28-year-old got back to his WR1 ways, and even made a highlight-reel leaping catch in double coverage to secure a huge gain in the second quarter. Next week's opponent, the Patriots, surrender 381.4 yards per game to opposing passing offenses, so it wouldn't be surprising to see Thielen post another huge stat line in Week 13.
