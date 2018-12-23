Thielen caught five of six targets for 80 yards and added a three-yard carry in Sunday's 27-9 win over Detroit.

Thielen bounced back nicely from last week's 19-yard effort, posting his highest receiving yardage total since Week 12 and second-highest since Week 8. He's slowed down dramatically after a historically hot start to the season, but Thielen should remain involved against the Bears in Week 17 with his Vikings trying to clinch a playoff spot.