Vikings' Adam Thielen: Bounces back with 98-yard effort in win
Thielen brought in five of eight targets for 98 yards in Sunday's 34-17 win over the Buccaneers.
Thielen rebounded from a rather ordinary 44-yard tally against the Steelers to more than double his yardage total against a Bucs secondary missing veteran Brent Grimes (shoulder). The fourth-year pro posted his second catch of over 40 yards this season during the contest as well and has an impressive 19 receptions through the first three weeks of 2017. Thielen and Stefon Diggs appear to be working seamlessly together and will look to continue producing against the Lions in an intra-divisional Week 4 matchup
