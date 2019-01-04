Vikings' Adam Thielen: Bullied by Chicago
Thielen snagged three of four targets for 38 yards during Sunday's loss to Chicago. He also rushed once for minus-1 yard.
No Vikings receiver was particularly productive on a day quarterback Kirk Cousins threw for a season-low 132 passing yards against the league's seventh-ranked pass defense. Thielen was no exception, though he arguably had one of the toughest matchups he could ask for going against 2018 first-team All-Pro cornerback Kyle Fuller. With that said, it was a fitting end to a season that saw Thielen average 115.6 receiving yards per game through the first half of the season but only 56 per game over the second half. He remains under contract at a fantastic value for Minnesota through the next two seasons and, despite his second-half slump, should rank as one of the most coveted receivers in fantasy in advance of the 2019 campaign.
