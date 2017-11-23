Vikings' Adam Thielen: Busy in win over Lions
Thielen caught eight of 11 targets for 89 yards during Thursday's 30-23 win over Detroit.
While it's a little disappointing that Thielen's touchdown streak ended at three games, this checks out as another solid showing from the go-to receiver. He's up to 27 receptions, 476 yards and three scores through the past four weeks, and he's also paced the Vikings in targets during that stretch. With reliable receivers in decline across the league, Thielen checks out as a rare option who can be started confidently week in, week out.
