Vikings' Adam Thielen: Catches 14 passes in loss to Bills
Thielen caught 14 of 19 targets for 105 yards during Sunday's 27-6 loss to the Bills.
Thielen was peppered with passes as his team played from behind virtually all day, finishing first on the team in targets, catches and yards. He went over 100 receiving yards for the third straight game to start the season, though most of his receptions were of the short variety and he averaged just 7.5 yards per catch. Still, it's clear who the top option in the passing game is for Kirk Cousins, though his rapport with Thielen will be tested next week against the excellent cornerback duo for the Rams.
