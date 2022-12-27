Thielen caught one of five targets for six yards in Saturday's 27-24 win over the Giants.

Thielen's underwhelming performance came on a day when quarterback Kirk Cousins attempted 48 passes. Though his five targets were the second-most of any Minnesota pass catcher, the veteran was only able to reel in just one catch. Meanwhile, both Justin Jefferson and T.J. Hockenson saw 16 targets and turned in outstanding fantasy performances. The Vikings remain a high-volume passing offense, so Thielen will look to bounce back when the Vikings visit the Packers in Week 17.