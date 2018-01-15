Thielen caught six of nine targets for 74 yards during Sunday's 29-24 NFC divisional-round victory over the Saints.

Thielen's stat line doesn't do his performance justice given the difficulty of some his receptions coupled with the strong coverage he consistently saw from the Saints' respectable secondary. Arguably his biggest moment came in the game's closing minutes when Thielen fought through two separate defensive penalties to haul in a 23-yard pass and set up what was then considered a potential game-winning field goal. Although teammate Stefon Diggs stole the spotlight with his stunning 61-yard walk-off touchdown reception later on, Thielen's presence was critical to the Vikings' ability to survive the Saints' comeback bid and he's unquestionably a huge reason the Vikings are advancing to next weekend's NFC championship game in Philadelphia. With that said, DFS owners should keep in mind that Thielen could be in store to see quite a bit of attention from Eagles cornerback Patrick Robinson, who finished the regular season as Pro Football Focus' fourth-highest graded cornerback in pass coverage.