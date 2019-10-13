Vikings' Adam Thielen: Cedes top receiver mantle in win
Thielen secured six of eight targets for 57 yards and a touchdown in the Vikings' 38-20 win over the Eagles on Sunday. He also rushed once for no gain.
Thielen saw fellow wideout Stefon Diggs put together the spectacular numbers Sunday, but he still generated a solid fantasy line overall courtesy of a six-yard touchdown grab to open the scoring midway through the first quarter. Thielen checked in second to Diggs in receptions, receiving yardage and targets, and he's now scored three touchdowns overall over his last pair of contests. Thielen will look to make strong contributions once again in a Week 7 NFC North battle against the Lions.
