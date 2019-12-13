Play

Vikings' Adam Thielen: Cleared for return

Thielen (hamstring) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

Thielen was a limited practice participant throughout the week, but multiple reports -- including one from ESPN's Adam Schefter -- suggested the Vikings were always expecting the wide receiver to play. Thielen is now set to make his first appearance since Week 9, when he aggravated his hamstring injury and was pulled from the game after seven snaps. His return should translate to a reduced role for fellow wide receiver Bisi Johnson, who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game due to a quad injury. Tight ends Kyle Rudolph and Irv Smith Jr. may also lose some targets if Thielen is able to stay on the field this time around.

