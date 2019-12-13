Vikings' Adam Thielen: Cleared for return
Thielen (hamstring) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Chargers.
Thielen was a limited practice participant throughout the week, but multiple reports -- including one from ESPN's Adam Schefter -- suggested the Vikings were always expecting the wide receiver to play. Thielen is now set to make his first appearance since Week 9, when he aggravated his hamstring injury and was pulled from the game after seven snaps. His return should translate to a reduced role for fellow wide receiver Bisi Johnson, who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game due to a quad injury. Tight ends Kyle Rudolph and Irv Smith Jr. may also lose some targets if Thielen is able to stay on the field this time around.
More News
-
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Week 15 return still looking likely•
-
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Limited at practice again•
-
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Practices again Thursday•
-
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Limited in Wednesday's practice•
-
Vikings' Adam Thielen: In line to return Sunday•
-
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Gets in some work Wednesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Week 15 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
In a playoff Week 15 for Fantasy survivors, Jamey Eisenberg shares his sleepers and Daily Fantasy...
-
TNF recap, news and notes
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 15 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 15, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 15 Fantasy Football rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 15.