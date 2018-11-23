Vikings' Adam Thielen: Cleared for SNF
Thielen (calf/back) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Packers, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.
Thielen upgraded to full participation Friday after logging limited practices Wednesday and Thursday. He burnt the Packers for a 12-131-1 receiving line on 13 targets back in Week 2, marking his second of eight straight games with triple-digit yardage. Thielen was held to 88 yards on 19 targets over the past two weeks, but he should get back on track against a Green Bay defense with serious injury concerns.
More News
-
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Limited again Thursday•
-
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Manages limited practice•
-
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Nabs seven catches in loss•
-
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Cleared to face Chicago•
-
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Remains limited Thursday•
-
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Dealing with back, calf injuries•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 12 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 12, including a breakout...
-
Week 12 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 12 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Injuries slowed him earlier in the season, but we've seen star potential from Marlon Mack....
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
You drafted Aaron Rodgers thinking you would never have to sit him, but you might need to consider...
-
Week 12 Fantasy Football rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12