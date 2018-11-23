Thielen (calf/back) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Packers, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.

Thielen upgraded to full participation Friday after logging limited practices Wednesday and Thursday. He burnt the Packers for a 12-131-1 receiving line on 13 targets back in Week 2, marking his second of eight straight games with triple-digit yardage. Thielen was held to 88 yards on 19 targets over the past two weeks, but he should get back on track against a Green Bay defense with serious injury concerns.