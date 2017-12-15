Thielen (knee) doesn't have a designation on the final injury report for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

Thielen was limited at Wednesday's practice but returned to full participation Thursday and Friday. Already accounting for 27.9 percent of the Vikings' targets, Thielen could push for an even higher portion this weekend in the likely absence of TE Kyle Rudolph (ankle-doubtful).

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop