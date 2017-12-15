Vikings' Adam Thielen: Cleared to face Bengals
Thielen (knee) doesn't have a designation on the final injury report for Sunday's game against the Bengals.
Thielen was limited at Wednesday's practice but returned to full participation Thursday and Friday. Already accounting for 27.9 percent of the Vikings' targets, Thielen could push for an even higher portion this weekend in the likely absence of TE Kyle Rudolph (ankle-doubtful).
