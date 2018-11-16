Vikings' Adam Thielen: Cleared to face Chicago
Thielen (back, calf) isn't listed on the final injury report for Sunday's game in Chicago.
Coming out of a bye week, Thielen never seemed to be in any real danger of missing this crucial contest. He gets an interesting Week 11 matchup against a Chicago defense that's given up the eight most receiving yards per game to wideouts (177.6) despite playing at a high level overall.
