Vikings' Adam Thielen: Cleared to face Cincinnati
Thielen (knee) doesn't have an injury designation on the Vikings' final report in advance of Sunday's game against the Bengals.
Thielen was limited at Wednesday's practice but returned to full participation Thursday and Friday. Already accounting for 27.9 percent of the Vikings' targets this season, Thielen could push for an even higher portion in Week 15 in the likely absence of tight end Kyle Rudolph (ankle), who is listed as doubtful.
