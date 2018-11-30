Thielen (calf) isn't listed on the final injury report for Sunday's game in New England, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

While there was never much concern about Thielen's availability, fellow wide receiver Stefon Diggs (knee) is listed as questionable after managing just one limited practice this week. A Diggs absence might push a few extra targets in Thielen's direction, but it would also allow the Patriots to shift their focus even more toward the middle of the field where the 28-year-old does his best work. Either way, Thielen is safely established as a top-10 WR play each and every week.