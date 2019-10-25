Vikings' Adam Thielen: Coach expects him back Week 9

After Thursday's win over the Redskins -- which Thielen sat out due to a hamstring injury -- coach Mike Zimmer relayed that he expects Thielen to play in Week 9 against the Chiefs, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Thielen has 10 more days to heal up before the Vikings next take the field, and his coach expects the standout receiver to be good to go by then. More clarification should start to surface on Thielen's status once the Vikings begin practicing next week.