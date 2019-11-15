Vikings' Adam Thielen: Confirmed out for another week

Thielen (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Denver, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Absent from practice for a second straight week, Thielen will hope to rejoin the lineup after a Week 12 bye. Olabisi Johnson will once again fill in as the No. 2 receiver, followed by Laquon Treadwell in the No. 3 role. The Vikings mostly have relied on one/two-wide formations, with No. 2 tight end Irv Smith Jr. and fullback C.J. Ham both getting steady playing time.