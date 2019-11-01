Vikings' Adam Thielen: Considered truly questionable

Thielen (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Chad Graff of The Athletic reports.

A limited practice participant throughout the week, Thielen consistently wore a protective sleeve over his right leg, hinting at some level of concern about the hamstring injury. Coach Mike Zimmer declined to provide any hints, saying he wouldn't use his crystal ball to predict Thielen's availability, per Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press. The wide receiver thus needs to be treated as a game-time decision ahead of Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff in Kansas City. Olabisi Johnson replaced Thielen last week, seeing two targets and 74 percent of snaps in a 19-9 win over Washington, while No. 3 receiver Laquon Treadwell was limited to one target and 22 percent snap share. The Vikings predominantly used power formations, with a fullback and/or a second tight end on the field.