Vikings' Adam Thielen: Considered week to week

Coach Mike Zimmer said he views Thielen (hamstring) as week to week, Chad Graff of The Athletic reports.

Unable to practice this week, Thielen has been ruled out for Sunday's game in Dallas and may not be ready for Week 11 against Denver. The "week to week" statement isn't too promising, and the Vikings may favor a cautious approach with their bye coming up in Week 12. Olabisi Johnson and Laquon Treadwell will provide support for Stefon Diggs in Sunday's matchup with the Cowboys.