Vikings' Adam Thielen: Continued minimal role
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thielen had one reception for ten yards on two targets in Sunday's loss to Philadelphia.
Thielen played just eight snaps on offense but was part of the passing attack after failing to get a target last week. He's unlikely to have a larger role in the offense unless one of the top three receivers is injured.
