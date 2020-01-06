Vikings' Adam Thielen: Contributes 129 receiving yards

Thielen caught seven of nine targets for 129 yards during Sunday's 26-20 win over the Saints.

Thielen averaged an impressive 18.4 yards per catch while gashing the New Orleans secondary for several big plays, including one that set up the winning touchdown in overtime. The veteran had just three catches to his name since October, so this outstanding effort was a tremendous boost to his team's cause en route to the improbable upset. Thielen will be instrumental in next week's road matchup with the 49ers, but he'll be facing a difficult matchup against one of the better defenses in the league.