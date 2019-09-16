Thielen caught five of eight targets for 75 yards during Sunday's 21-16 loss to the Packers.

Thielen led the team in targets, catches, and receiving yards while nearly doubling his output from Week 1. He did little of note outside of his long gain of 30 yards, but it was still a respectable performance against a much-improved Packers defense. Thielen has still yet to really break out following a productive 2018 campaign, but he could have opportunities to do so next Sunday against the Raiders at home.