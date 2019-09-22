Thielen caught three of five targets for 55 yards and a touchdown, while adding a one-yard touchdown run during Sunday's 34-14 win against the Raiders.

In Week 3 Thielen logged the first rushing touchdown of his career, as the Vikings skated past Oakland at home to establish a 2-1 record out of the gates. 5.3 targets per game is not exactly what fantasy GMs signed up for when investing an early-round draft choice in the two-time Pro Bowl receiver, but Thielen has counterbalanced that lack of elite volume by scoring three touchdowns already on the year. His upcoming matchup against the Bears is not ideal for continued fantasy production, as Chicago has not allowed a 60-yard receiver through its first two outings of 2019.