Vikings' Adam Thielen: Dealing with back, calf injuries
Thielen (lower back, calf) was a limited practice participant Wednesday.
Thielen's eight-game streak with at least 100 receiving yards to start the season was broken in the Vikings' previous game Week 9 versus the Lions, but he made up for it with his seventh touchdown of the campaign. Following the team's Week 10 bye, the wide receiver is tending to a pair of injuries, but his presence at practice in some capacity dispels some of the worry about his upcoming availability. No matter, Thielen's status should be watched closely to learn whether an absence is possible Sunday night in Chicago.
More News
-
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Snaps 100-yard streak at eight games•
-
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Another week, another 100-plus yards•
-
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Historic 100-yard streak continues•
-
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Keeps good times rolling•
-
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Tops 100 yards for fifth straight game•
-
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Stellar fantasy effort in Week 4 loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Fantasy players are hoping Corey Davis and Marquez Valdes-Scantling can continue their recent...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
It hasn't been quite the season we've hoped for from Alex Collins or Dalvin Cook, but Jamey...
-
Latest news: Bell stays home
Le'Veon Bell chose not to report on Tuesday. Heath Cummings breaks down everything you missed...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 11 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11
-
Fantasy Football trade chart, Week 11
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...
-
Week 11 Trade Values Chart
Fantasy Football trade deadlines are rapidly approaching. What will it cost you to make one...