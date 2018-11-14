Thielen (lower back, calf) was a limited practice participant Wednesday.

Thielen's eight-game streak with at least 100 receiving yards to start the season was broken in the Vikings' previous game Week 9 versus the Lions, but he made up for it with his seventh touchdown of the campaign. Following the team's Week 10 bye, the wide receiver is tending to a pair of injuries, but his presence at practice in some capacity dispels some of the worry about his upcoming availability. No matter, Thielen's status should be watched closely to learn whether an absence is possible Sunday night in Chicago.

