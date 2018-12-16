Thielen hauled in both of his targets for 19 yards in Sunday's 41-17 win over Miami.

After eclipsing 100 receiving yards in eight consecutive games to start the season, Thielen has done so only once over the past six, coming up short of 30 yards three times. Despite his recent decline in production, it will be tough to take Thielen out of the lineup against the Lions in Week 16 considering his robust totals of 105 catches for 1,255 yards and nine touchdowns this season.