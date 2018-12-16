Vikings' Adam Thielen: Disappoints in blowout win
Thielen hauled in both of his targets for 19 yards in Sunday's 41-17 win over Miami.
After eclipsing 100 receiving yards in eight consecutive games to start the season, Thielen has done so only once over the past six, coming up short of 30 yards three times. Despite his recent decline in production, it will be tough to take Thielen out of the lineup against the Lions in Week 16 considering his robust totals of 105 catches for 1,255 yards and nine touchdowns this season.
More News
-
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Gets yards late•
-
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Returns to Monday's contest•
-
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Questionable with ankle injury•
-
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Held to 28 receiving yards•
-
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Cleared to face Pats•
-
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Remains limited at practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 15 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest injury news before lineups lock for Week 15, including the latest on...
-
Week 15 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned, high-upside DFS plays for you.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dalvin Cook hasn't given you what you wanted from him this season, but he still has a chance...
-
Starts, sits, sleepers, and risks
Dave Richard gives start and sit calls for every game on the Week 15 schedule, starting with...
-
LIVE: Week 15 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 15
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15