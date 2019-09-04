Thielen (general soreness) wasn't listed on the Vikings' first injury report of Week 1.

After taking a seat preseason Week 3 with what was termed as soreness, Thielen was back in the practice field in full capacity Wednesday. The same cannot be said of Stefon Diggs, who sat out due to a hamstring injury. The extent of Diggs' injury isn't known, but any limitations for the wideout would equate to more targets for Thielen on Sunday versus the Falcons.

