Thielen didn't play in Saturday's preseason loss to the 49ers, Lindsey Young of the Vikings' official site reports.
For a second straight exhibition, Thielen remained on the sideline along with fellow wide receiver Justin Jefferson, running back Dalvin Cook and quarterback Kirk Cousins. Thielen understandably has yielded the No. 1 wide receiver gig in Minnesota to Jefferson the last two seasons, but the former remains productive himself, totaling 1,651 receiving yards and 24 touchdowns in 28 games during that span.
