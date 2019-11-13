Vikings' Adam Thielen: Doesn't practice Wednesday
Thielen (hamstring) was held out of practice Wednesday.
Thielen stretched before the session and was spotted doing resistance training on the side, according to Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com. Having said that, the activity wasn't enough for Thielen to attain an LP next to his name on the injury report. Deemed "week-to-week" by coach Mike Zimmer, Thielen doesn't have a precise timetable for a return to the practice field and therefore game action.
